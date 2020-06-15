Smoky Mountain Tourism Development Authority announces ‘Closer to Home’ campaign

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Smoky Mountain Tourism Development Authority announced the launch of their ‘Closer to Home’ campaign.

According to a study published by Longwood International, a marketing research firm, 82 percent of Americans have already changed their vacation plans with many opting for closer-to-home options like staycations, day trips, and overnight stays all within driving distance.

According to a release, SMTDA encourages vacations ‘closer to home’ and encourages locals and tourists to consider the Great Smoky Mountains and the Peaceful Side of the Smokies to experience the thrill and enjoyment of travel.

“Townsend and the surrounding Blount County area is within a day’s drive from 60 percent of the U.S. population, which makes it a drivable travel option,” said Kim Mitchell, Blount Partnership Director of Tourism. “Also, many of the activities here are low cost or even no cost like visiting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, hiking, biking, fishing, tubing, and more. The area also has an acclaimed culinary scene featuring award-winning restaurants and breweries. Families can enjoy a good, old-fashioned ‘road trip style’ vacation while continuing to adhere to social distancing recommendations.”

For more information visit smokymountains.org.

