Cellphone outages hit T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T and Verizon customers

(Gray News) - Large numbers of cellphone customers across the country reported service outages on Monday.

The outages impacted T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T and Verizon customers.

The Downdetector website showed an increase in outages beginning around 1 p.m. ET. Major cities impacted were New York, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles.

“Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country,” said a tweet from T-Mobile Chief Technology Officer Neville Ray. “We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly.”

Outages plateaued around 4 p.m. ET.

