Cellphone outages hit T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T and Verizon customers

Large numbers of cellphone customers across the country reported service outages on Monday.
(KOTA)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The outages impacted T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T and Verizon customers.

The Downdetector website showed an increase in outages beginning around 1 p.m. ET. Major cities impacted were New York, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles.

“Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country,” said a tweet from T-Mobile Chief Technology Officer Neville Ray. “We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly.”

Outages plateaued around 4 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

