Tennessee company hit with penalties for labor violations

The company also employed one minor to use power-driven equipment to perform plumbing duties, the Labor Department said Friday.
A Tennessee plumbing company has been ordered to pay back wages, damages and civil penalties for violating federal requirements related to overtime, record keeping and child labor laws, the U.S. Department of Labor said.
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee plumbing company has been ordered to pay back wages, damages and civil penalties for violating federal requirements related to overtime, record keeping and child labor laws, the U.S. Department of Labor said.

The department said Tim Jurisin Plumbing Inc. in Clarksville has been ordered by a federal court to pay $50,000 in back wages and damages to 12 employees. The company also has been told to pay $1,765 in civil money penalties for violating child labor protections.

An investigation by the department’s Wage and Hour Division showed the residential and commercial plumbing company “failed to pay employees for time they spent traveling back to the company’s shop following out-of-town day assignments,” a news release said.

The company did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

