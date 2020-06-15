Tennessee man facing charges in officer-involved shooting incident, TBI says

SNEEDVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sneedville man is facing charges in an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred January 16 in Hancock County.

According to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, deputies responded to a report of a man threatening to harm himself near Highway 31 close to the Hancock County/Hawkins County line back in January. Upon arrival, officers said 53-year-old Charles J. Nicolls Jr. was holding a gun to his head. Deputies reportedly told the man to drop his weapon, but he refused to comply.

The TBI said while deputies attempted to negotiate with Nicolls, he made sudden movements, resulting in them firing shots and striking him. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Hancock County Grand Jury indicted Nicolls on charges of two counts of Aggravated Assault. He was arrested and booked into the Hancokck County Jail on a $100,000 bond Monday.

