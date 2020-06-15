TVA union plans demonstration to ‘keep jobs local’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Authority’s workers union plans to hold a demonstration on Tuesday to ‘keep jobs local’ during the pandemic.

The group, calling themselves TVA’s largest union, announced they would hold a demonstration in downtown Knoxville on Tuesday, June 16 from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

“The whole purpose is to tell the community what is happening within TVA and how the company should not be offshoring jobs,” said Bri Knisley.

According to a release, the group is going to set up 250 signs along the sidewalk at the corner of Gay Street and Summit Hill, to symbolize jobs that are ‘on the chopping block’ in East Tennessee.

“In the midst of this economic recession and global pandemic, TVA has announced that they will be outsourcing at least 108 IT jobs in East TN with 140 more likely on the chopping block. Even worse, this outsourcing will provide no financial savings to TVA! On Tuesday, the Tennessee Valley Energy Democracy Movement will join with IFPTE, Jobs with Justice of East TN, Interfaith Worker Justice of East TN, Statewide Organizing for Community eMpowerment, Science for the People – East Tennessee, and Knoxville-Oak Ridge Central Labor Council to call on TVA’s CEO and board members to put a halt to their outsourcing plans immediately,” the group wrote.

The group asks that anyone wanting to participate wears a mask and follows social distancing guidelines.

If you cannot participate, but would like to support, the group has created a petition.

