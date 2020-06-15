Advertisement

U.S. Air Force says jet has crashed into North Sea

U.K. search and rescue authorities are taking part in the search of the crash site.
The U.S. Air Force says a jet has crashed into the North Sea.
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LONDON (AP) — A U.S. Air Force fighter plane with one pilot on board crashed into the North Sea on Monday. The status of the pilot wasn’t known.

The F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was on a routine training mission from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9:40 a.m. local time (4:40 a.m. EDT).

U.K. search and rescue authorities are taking part in the search of the crash site.

