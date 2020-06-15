Advertisement

UT student becomes first black woman student body president

Arkansas native and rising senior Karmen Jones will help lead her peers in the upcoming school year.
Jones and a diverse group of peers, also claiming several other seats, ran on a campaign promoting change on the heights of recent racist events on campus.
Jones and a diverse group of peers, also claiming several other seats, ran on a campaign promoting change on the heights of recent racist events on campus.(Karmen Jones)
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A University of Tennessee student has made history by becoming the first black woman student body president at the school.

Arkansas native and rising senior Karmen Jones will help lead her peers in the upcoming school year. Jones has been very active on campus since her sophomore year as a member of the school’s Diversity Affairs Committee. She and her peers, also claiming several other seats, ran on a campaign promoting change on the heights of recent racist events on campus.

Jones said while her new role means she will serve all of the student body, she wants to put an emphasis on reforming the student code of conduct.

“We can’t expect students, black students, to be able to concentrate in the classroom if you have distractions around you, or open hate. Or, putting something hateful on The Rock. We can not allow- across any demographic, any hate speech at our institution because it will grow with the micro aggression and then it will get out of control,” Jones said.

Jones is also a young life leader at Fulton High School.

She plans to earn her degree in English Rhetoric and Africana studies next spring and go on to law school.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

“Bearded Villains” raise more than $10k for local autism group

Updated: 52 minutes ago
More than 100 bearded women and men showed up to support East Tennessee Autism Society.

WVLT News

KPD seeking public’s assistance is locating missing 74-year-old man

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 74-year-old man.

WVLT News

Woman apologizes after backlash from confronting homeowner

Updated: 2 hours ago
The CEO of a cosmetics company issued an apology Sunday after a video was widely shared online showing her and her husband confronting a man and threatening to call police because he stenciled “Black Lives Matter” in chalk on his San Francisco property.

WVLT News

Nashville bar cited for not complying with public health order

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk Bar in Downtown Nashville was issued a citation for not complying with a public health order.

Latest News

WVLT News

Disney sues Orange County over property taxes

Updated: 2 hours ago
Disney is suing Orange County property appraiser over its 2019 tax assessments related to Disney theme parks, resorts, employee buildings and other structures owned by the company.

WVLT News

Atlanta authorities offering $10k reward for identity of Wendy’s arsonist

Updated: 5 hours ago
Crime Stoppers of Atlanta is offering a $10,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of the person or persons who set a Wendy’s on fire Saturday night.

WVLT News

Oklahoma father arrested after 2 children die in hot vehicle

Updated: 5 hours ago
An Oklahoma man whose son and daughter died when he left them inside his hot truck for five hours has been arrested on two second-degree murder warrants, police said.

WVLT News

Seventeen-foot python put up a fierce fight before being captured in Florida Everglades

Updated: 6 hours ago
A Seventeen-foot python put up a fierce fight before being captured in Florida Everglades.

WVLT News

More than 3,000 sign petition to replace Tennessee Confederate statues with Dolly Parton

Updated: 6 hours ago
More than 3,000 people have signed a petition to replace Tennessee Confederate statues with Dolly Parton

WVLT News

‘I’m a survivor’-Woman survives heart surgery, brain tumor, COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
Malinda Nettle is one of the recent survivors of COVID-19 at Marrero Healthcare Center. In the past year, she has survived a heart valve replacement, a brain tumor and COVID-19.