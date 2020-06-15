UT student becomes first black woman student body president

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A University of Tennessee student has made history by becoming the first black woman student body president at the school.

Arkansas native and rising senior Karmen Jones will help lead her peers in the upcoming school year. Jones has been very active on campus since her sophomore year as a member of the school’s Diversity Affairs Committee. She and her peers, also claiming several other seats, ran on a campaign promoting change on the heights of recent racist events on campus.

Jones said while her new role means she will serve all of the student body, she wants to put an emphasis on reforming the student code of conduct.

“We can’t expect students, black students, to be able to concentrate in the classroom if you have distractions around you, or open hate. Or, putting something hateful on The Rock. We can not allow- across any demographic, any hate speech at our institution because it will grow with the micro aggression and then it will get out of control,” Jones said.

Jones is also a young life leader at Fulton High School.

She plans to earn her degree in English Rhetoric and Africana studies next spring and go on to law school.

