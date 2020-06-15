Vols land nomination for SEC Athletes of the Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference announced the nominees for the 2019-2020 Roy F. Kramer Athletes of the Year Award.

Each SEC school nominates one male and one female student-athlete for the award.

Lady Vols swimmer Erika Brown and sophomore track and field star, Carey McLeod were nominated from the University of Tennessee.

The Male and Female Athletes of the Year will be announced on Wednesday, June 17.

To see a full list of the nominees click here.

