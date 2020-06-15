Advertisement

WVLT Weather: Another round of storms to start the week

A cut-off low in the region brings a few more days of spotty storm chances.
By Austin Bowling
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While storms aren’t expected to be as widespread as Sunday, one or two could be just as noisy this afternoon and evening.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Storms have already bubbled up for parts of the Valley, Foothills and Smokies early this afternoon. Most storms will be slow-moving, producing some locally heavy rainfall as well as the threat of some brief gusty winds and small hail. By this evening, we’ll dip back to spotty evening rain. We’re topping out around 78 degrees today then falling back through the 70s closer to sunset.

Tonight will see some scattered clouds along with patchy fog again. It’ll be another mild night as lows dip to around 56 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday comes with a stray pop-up storm chance, especially outlining the Valley. We’ll see a mix of sun and cloud but we’ll manage to eek out 80 degrees.

Wednesday warms into the low 80s with a few more showers and storms. The coverage of our area in rain and thunderstorms steps up to 40% again Thursday with a high in the low 80s.

Spotty pop-ups are still a possibility each of Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures jump back to around 90 degrees through that stretch, as well.

Father’s Day weekend is looking to be in the low 90s.

Rain chances look to increase again late Monday to Tuesday of next week.

Monday Morning's 8-day Forecast
Monday Morning's 8-day Forecast(WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

