African nations seek scrutiny of US, others over racism

President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the 47-member body two years ago.
A demonstrator holds a sign in protest of police brutality and racial injustice in the Cincinnati area on June 1. People have been taking to the streets in the wake of recent deaths. Source: WXIX/Gray News
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENEVA (AP) — African nations have prepared a draft resolution at the U.N.'s top human rights body that singles out the United States and would launch intense international scrutiny of systemic racism against people of African descent in the wake of recent high-profile killings of blacks by American police.

The draft text, a copy of which has been obtained by The Associated Press, could become the centerpiece for an urgent debate hastily scheduled for Wednesday for the Geneva-based Human Rights Council.

It calls for a Commission of Inquiry — the rights body’s most powerful tool to inspect human rights violations — to look into “systemic racism” and alleged violations of international human rights law and abuses against “Africans and of people of African descent in the United States of America and other parts of the world recently affected by law enforcement agencies” especially encounters that resulted in deaths.

Such work would be carried out “with a view to bringing perpetrators to justice,” said the text, circulated by the Africa Group in the council. The breadth of support for the measure was not immediately clear.The U.S. mission in Geneva declined immediate comment on the draft resolution.

President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the 47-member body two years ago, accusing it of an anti-Israel bias and of accepting members from some autocratic governments that are serial rights violators.

On Monday, the council agreed unanimously to hold the urgent debate on "racially inspired human rights violations, systemic racism, police brutality and the violence against peaceful protests" in the wake of the George Floyd killing in the United States.

___

Follow all AP coverage of stories about racial injustice and police brutality at https://apnews.com/GeorgeFloyd.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

