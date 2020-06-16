Advertisement

Atlanta Braves draft former CAK pitcher

The Atlanta Braves drafted the first CAK Warrior to ever go pro.
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Atlanta Braves welcomed Knoxville native Spencer Strider to professional baseball Monday.

The Clemson standout was drafted last week in the 4th round by the Atlanta Braves. The former Tennessee Mr. Baseball and two time state champion pitcher is the first ever Christian Academy of Knoxville player to go pro.

”I think it’s an excellent representation of head coach Tommy Pharr and our strength coach here Tyler Woodruff and everybody else that’s given to this program and this school and how far it’s come and people look at CAK and they have a lot of respect for it now," said Strider.

WVLT’s Rick Russo caught up with the 2020 draft pick at his old stomping grounds on the Christian Academy campus. He was wearing a Clemson sweat shirt and an Atlanta Braves hat. He said, “This hat, it feels like it means a little bit more, like I earned it, and I haven’t really taken it off the last couple days. There’s a lot of peace and comfort knowing, it feels like getting to this point was the hardest part so now that I’m here I can really enjoy it and get to work.”

Strider, one of the top recruits in Tennessee out of high school, was originally drafted by Cleveland Indians and fought through Tommy John surgery to make it to this point.

