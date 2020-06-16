Advertisement

Austria: Man fined for farting ‘with full intent’ at police

A man in Vienna has been fined 500 euros ($565) for breaking wind loudly in front of police — a move that the Austrian capital’s police force was at pains to defend on Tuesday.
BERLIN (AP) — A man in Vienna has been fined 500 euros ($565) for breaking wind loudly in front of police — a move that the Austrian capital’s police force was at pains to defend on Tuesday.

The Oesterreich newspaper reported that the fine stemmed from an incident on June 5 and that the offender was fined for “offending public decency.”

City police wrote on Twitter that “of course no one is reported for accidentally ‘letting one go.’” They added that the man had behaved “provocatively and uncooperatively” during an encounter with officers that preceded the incident.

He got up from a park bench, looked at officers, and “Let go a massive intestinal wind apparently with full intent,” they said. “And our colleagues don’t like to be farted at so much.”

Police noted that the decision could be appealed.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

