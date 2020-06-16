Advertisement

CAK hires new boys basketball coach

The Warriors named J.D. Johnson as head coach.
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christian Academy of Knoxville has named J.D. Johnson as the new head coach of the Warrior Boys Basketball team.

“Johnson is exactly what we were looking for when we opened the search,” CAK Director of Athletics Ried Estus said. “He’s a Godly man, an experienced and proven coach, and has the academic credentials worthy to join our excellent teaching faculty.”

As a former collegiate player of Lake Erie College, Johnson began coaching in 2007 and has built an impressive record. In 2016, he was the assistant head coach when High Point Christian Academy (High Point, NC) made a state title appearance. The following year, Johnson became Head Coach at Statesville Christian where he shattered school win records and took his team to the Elite 8. His coaching career also includes an additional Elite 8 appearance while at Cape Fear Christian Academy, and a final four appearance at Freedom Christian Academy.

“I love working at a Christian school, and having the opportunity to share my faith and the gospel with students and families on a daily basis,” said Johnson. “I’m excited that CAK has a simultaneous commitment to spiritual development and academic excellence while recognizing the importance of athletics and the role it plays in education.” Johnson holds a Bachelor’s in Integrated Social Studies from Lake Erie College, and a Masters in Athletic Administration from Ohio University.

He’ll be taking over for a team that has made two state title appearances (2005, 2016) and five state sectional appearances (2005, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017). The Warrior Boys Basketball team was the Regional Champion in 2005 and is an eight-time District Champion (1993, 1994, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2014, 2015, 2016).

“We have a young and hungry group that is eager to learn,” said Johnson. “Basketball is a great tool to help prepare them for the next phases of their lives. I love how athletics as a whole can bring our entire school family together in support of one another for something greater than ourselves.” In addition to coaching, Johnson will also be teaching high school history. In his spare time, he enjoys reading, working out, and watching sports.

