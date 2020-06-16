Advertisement

Cut-off system keeps rain around through late week

Scattered downpours will remain through Friday before drying this weekend.
Tuesday, June 16
(WVLT)
By Austin Bowling
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A system parked over western North Carolina with keep rain chances around through Friday. We’ll begin to dry out this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered showers will remain over the Smokies and upper East Tennessee through the remainder of Tuesday afternoon and into the evening hours. The rest of the area will see a mix of sun and clouds and a bit of a breeze as temperatures hover around 80 degrees.

Tonight, scattered clouds will remain and the winds will relax. Look for lows to dip back down into the upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Spotty showers will have a better chance to move down into the Valley and the Plateau Wednesday afternoon. A majority of our area will stay dry under some scattered clouds. Highs will make a run at 80 degrees.

Scattered rain and storms move through our area at times Thursday and Friday. It will equate to about 40% of our area. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Stray showers are still a possibility Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures jump back to low 90s for Father’s Day weekend.

A stronger storm system will move out of the Great Lakes and the Midwest early next week, bringing a more likely chance of rain and storms to our area.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

Tuesday Morning 8-Day Forecast
Tuesday Morning 8-Day Forecast(WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

