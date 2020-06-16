Fulton math teacher uses TikTok to reach students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With teachers wrapping up the school year trying to reach their students online, this Fulton High School math teacher is turning to the app TikTok.

Kim Callahan said it started when she was sending surveys to students asking how they were handling stress, what they are learning, and if they wanted her to make a TikTok video. She said it started as a joke, but when they all said ‘yes’ she dove in.

“The biggest thing I think is relationships and so I’ve always been told a kid can’t learn from you if they don’t trust you if they don’t know you. And so I think the biggest thing is for them to get to know who I am and feel, you know, confident and have trust in me as a teacher so that then they can we can break the barriers of math,” said Callahan.

She said the videos have also helped open up other conversations with her students.

