Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The U.S. Tennis Association intends to hold the U.S. Open in New York starting in August without spectators if it gets governmental support. A formal announcement could come this week. The plan to hold the event amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic includes no spectators, limited player entourages, centralized housing and testing for COVID-19. Also part of the plan: There would be no qualifying for singles, and the Cincinnati tournament that is scheduled for earlier in August would move to New York ahead of the U.S. Open. If played, the U.S. Open would be the year's second Grand Slam tennis tournament but the first since the pandemic.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia says a football player has tested positive for the coronavirus. The school made the announcement Monday on the first day of voluntary workouts. The athletic department says contact tracing identified other football players who could have been exposed to the athlete. Both the player who tested positive and the others he may have been in contact with will isolate themselves for 14 days. Voluntary workouts will continue for players who have tested negative for the virus. When West Virginia begins its fall semester Aug. 19, students must wear masks on campus. Students, faculty and staff must be tested for the virus before returning to campus.

ATLANTA (AP) — New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins is joining CNN as a contributor focusing on racial and social justice. Jenkins says he believes he can “be a voice for other athlete activists and those who have dedicated their lives" to promoting equality through legislation and other reforms. Jenkins is an 11-year NFL veteran out of Ohio State who has won Super Bowls with both New Orleans and the Philadelphia Eagles. Jenkins says his motivation to join CNN stems from his experience addressing inequalities in criminal justice and educational systems affecting members of "marginalized communities.”