Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

UNDATED (AP) — The city of Columbus has prohibited police use of tear gas and limited use of pepper spray to clear streets and disperse peaceful demonstrators following weeks of global protests over the death of George Floyd. Mayor Andrew Ginther's introduction of the new policy comes as police departments across the country grapple with criticism of tactics used against Black Americans and the demonstrators who protest on their behalf. Additionally, Columbus State Community College announced it will be dismantling the statue of Christopher Columbus that has been displayed on its downtown campus since 1988 in an effort to be “mindful of societal change.”

UNDATED (AP) — Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose says federal funding has been secured to cover mailing absentee ballot applications to every registered voter in Ohio. Spending was approved Monday by the state Controlling Board and will cover mailings to all 7.8 million Ohioans registered. Requesting a ballot is the first step to voting by mail in the November election. Absentee ballot requests have been sent out in every Ohio general election since 2012. The difference this year is federal COVID-19 aid funds will cover the costs. LaRose was prohibited by lawmakers from mailing out the applications during Ohio's primary.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge has declared a mistrial for a man accused of killing nine people in two separate arson fires. The Akron Beacon Journal reports Summit County Judge Christine Croce declared the mistrial Monday after questioning jurors. Sixty-one-year-old Stanley Ford could receive the death penalty if convicted of killing two people at a home in 2016 and seven people, including five children, at a home in 2017. Both fires occurred in Ford's Akron neighborhood. Ford's attorneys had asked for a delay or a mistrial for a trial that initially began in March and was then halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The University of Toledo has named a temporary replacement for its outgoing president. The school’s board of trustees voted unanimously Monday to appoint Gregory Postel as interim president. He will be taking over from Sharon Gaber, who plans to leave next month to become chancellor at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Postel will begin his duties Wednesday, initially serving as a consultant and then assuming the interim president post once Gaber leaves. His contract calls for a $500,000 salary with an option for an incentive bonus not to exceed 20 percent of his compensation. Postel has been serving as a senior client partner for an organizational consulting firm.