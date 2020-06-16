Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. EDT

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Two sisters were killed when they were trapped on a hammock by some falling bricks at their family’s home. Emergency responders found 14-year-old Scout Scaravilli and her 12-year-old sister, Chasey, trapped under a pile of bricks when they responded to their Cleveland Heights home around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. The girls were soon freed from the hammock and were taken to a hospital, but they were pronounced dead there a short time later. Authorities say the hammock was tied to a tree and the pillar, but it’s still not clear what caused the pillar to collapse. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he's accepting what he calls a “very powerful decision” by the Supreme Court backing workplace rights for gay, lesbian and transgender people. The court ruled 6-3 that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against LGBT workers. It's a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court. And it's expected to have a big impact for the estimated 8.1 million LGBT workers across the country because most states don’t protect them from workplace discrimination. Trump says the justices have ruled and “we live with their decision.”

CINCINNATI (AP) — The bomb squad has safely detonated a suspicious package that was thrown at the Hamilton County Justice Complex in Cincinnati. The sheriff’s office deployed the hazardous devices unit early Monday after the package was tossed over a concrete wall near an entrance. Officers evacuated the justice complex and closed surrounding streets. The bomb squad X-rayed the package and detonated it as a precaution. No one was injured.

CINCINNATI (AP) — As much as President Donald Trump enjoys talking about winning and winners, the Confederate generals he vows won't have their names removed from U.S. military bases weren't winners. They not only fought on the losing side of a rebellion, some weren’t even considered good generals. The 10 generals include some who made costly battlefield blunders; others mistreated captured Union soldiers, some were slaveholders and one was linked to the Ku Klux Klan after the war. Trump has dug in his heels on renaming, despite a push in Congress to do so.