Hiker dies after cardiac event in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 67-year-old Virginia woman died after experiencing cardiac distress while hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains National park, the park service said Tuesday.

According to park officials, Diana Graves, of Chesterfield, was hiking the Abrams Falls Trail Monday afternoon with family when rangers responded to reports of her experiencing cardiac distress at around 1:09 p.m.

The park said it occurred half a mile from the trailhead. Bystanders performed CPR until park rangers arrived.

Graves was pronounced dead at 1:43 p.m.

The park said emergency responders with AMR were on scene as well.

