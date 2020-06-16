Advertisement

If you’re facing eviction during the pandemic, there are options

Millions of Americans are out of a job and that’s causing rent strikes around the country.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

If you haven’t paid rent this month or worry about future payments you’re not alone. Millions of Americans are out of a job and that’s causing rent strikes around the country.

The CARES Act protects certain individuals until about August 24th from being evicted. John Vandergriff, with Blue Ridge Wealth Planners, said while you may be protected now, you should be careful about the future.

“You’ve got to be careful how you negotiate, you could also have dings on your credit score and things that could impact your financial future," Vandergriff said. "So again it’s one of those things where we want to balance, I need help but not try to use this as a negotiation tool trying to make your rent lower, because you may not like what that means for you on the long term.”

There are organizations that will help if you can’t pay your monthly mortgage or rent. 211 will connect you with services in your area. Just Shelter will also connect those in need and help with emergency housing.

You can also visit the U.S. Treasury website to learn about how the CARES Act could affect your monthly payments.

