IRS warns of fake companies claiming to have COVID-19 cure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) - The IRS is warning citizens of scammers trying to access personal information using fake COVID-19 cures and bogus charities.

WREG reported the IRS said some scammers are claiming to have a cure for COVID-19 and others are asking people to invest in vaccine creation. Some are even setting up fake charities.

The IRS said, in regard to stimulus payments, it does not send emails, texts or calls. If you get one posing as the IRS, it’s fake.

If there is fraud suspected for economic impact payments, report it here. Or if you suspect IRS fraud, you can send it here.

