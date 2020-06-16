Advertisement

KKK newspaper left on mixed family’s driveway: local sheriff investigates

The newspaper left on one mixed-race family’s driveway on June 11, 2020. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.
The newspaper left on one mixed-race family’s driveway on June 11, 2020. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.(WOWK TV)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 3:32 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – In Boyd County, an unwelcome document was found on a mixed-race family’s driveway on June 11. Once they found that it was inspired by the Ku Klux Klan, they immediately contacted the local police.

Already, Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods and deputies with the department have been checking neighbors security systems, but currently have no suspects so far.

The couple, who preferred to remain anonymous, says that only one of their neighbors received the same newspaper. The document was a copy of “The Crusader,” a publication published by the “Knights Party” inspired by the David Duke faction of the KKK.

The couple also says that their neighbor frequently hangs out with other black mixed-race individuals in the community.

After sending out a report, the family and Sheriff Woods agree the two houses on the same street are not a coincidence.

Sheriff Woods has not only received these two reports, but also two others that seem to also be linked to racism. The cases are being dealt with as hate crimes at this time.

Even with the support from police, the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, are being forced to explain the difficult situation to those who are too young to understand.

Latest News

WVLT News

If you’re facing eviction during the pandemic, there are options

Updated: moments ago
|
By Casey Wheeless
Millions of Americans are worried about making their next rent or mortgage payment. How long are you protected from evicition? A financial expert breaks it down.

WVLT News

US pilot in fighter jet crash named; accident cause unclear

Updated: 47 minutes ago
The fighter pilot that died after crashing off the coast of northern England has been identified.

WVLT News

Black Lives Matter banner removed at US Embassy in Seoul

Updated: 51 minutes ago
A large Black Lives Matter banner was quietly removed from the U.S. Embassy building in South Korea's capital.

WVLT News

New execution dates set for federal inmates on death row

Updated: 54 minutes ago
he Justice Department has set new dates to begin executing federal death-row inmates.

WVLT News

China reimposes some travel restrictions amid fresh outbreak

Updated: 1 hour ago
Chinese authorities locked down a third neighborhood in Beijing on Tuesday.

Latest News

WVLT News

African nations seek scrutiny of US, others over racism

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the 47-member body two years ago.

WVLT News

PG&E to plead guilty to deaths from California wildfire

Updated: 1 hour ago
Pacific Gas & Electric is expected to plead guilty to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter.

WVLT News

Louisville protesters block traffic, hurl brick at media car

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
News outlets report some demonstrators created barricades on streets using road signs and rocks.

WVLT News

NFL commissioner Goodell encourages team to sign Kaepernick

Updated: 1 hour ago
Roger Goodell would like to see Colin Kaepernick back in the NFL this season.

Forecast

Staying cooler, with spotty rain for parts of our area today

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
A system continues to spin rain into our area at times the rest of the week, keeping us cooler. The heat cranks back up starting this weekend.