Knox County Election Commission seeking poll officials

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Election Commission is recruiting additional poll officials for the August State and Federal Primary and the County General Election.

Officials are in need of workers for polling places as well as workers for the absentee ballot counting board.

Knox County residents can apply online or by calling 865-215-2480.

“Knox County residents have the opportunity to play a pivotal role in democracy by becoming a poll official for the August election,” said Chris Davis, Administrator of Elections. “This is an opportunity for anyone to serve both our county and our state and get paid for their efforts.”

Poll officials are compensated for working during early voting and on Election Day, as well as for attending required training sessions. Knox County election workers can make $200 for attending training and then working on Thursday, August 6.

Any voter is eligible to apply, regardless of political affiliation.

Qualifications to be a poll official:

• Be a registered voter if 18 or older

• Be at least 16 years old (New law passed this year; the previous age was 17 years old)

• Not be a candidate or close relative of a candidate

• Be able to read and write in the English language

The following government employees can now also serve as poll officials:

• City of Knoxville or Knox County employees, unless working directly under the supervision of an elected official on the ballot

• State of Tennessee employees

• Federal employees – consult your Human Resources department to ensure eligibility

