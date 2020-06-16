Knox County Health Department resumes state mask distribution

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department announced Tuesday it will resume distribution of masks issued by the state of Tennessee.

A statement from the Environmental Protection Agency said the risk of inhaling the controversial anti-microbial agent the masks were treated with should be considered “negligible."

The agent, called Silvadur, is usually used to prevent unwanted odors in socks.

"EPA has evaluated Silvadur 930 Flex and determined that it is safe for use as a materials preservative in textiles or fabric. Once Silvadur 930 Flex is incorporated or impregnated into the fabric, it is extremely unlikely that it would be inhaled; therefore, EPA considers inhalation exposures to be negligible and not of concern. When evaluating Silvadur 930 Flex, EPA considered incidental oral exposures from children mouthing items such as towels and blankets and dermal exposures from adults and children wearing clothing. EPA used potential skin exposures as a baseline to compare other types of exposure. Note that Silvadur 930 is used extensively in bandages and skin preparations and there are no risks of concern at low concentrations such as would be found in this fabric."

An announcement from the health department said the decision was made to resume distribution of the masks due to the EPA’s findings.

The manufacturer of the masks released a list of facts regarding the face coverings. Renfro Corporation said previous news reports referenced an incorrect chemical agent.

“Renfro face masks utilize DuPont’s SILVADUR™ 930 FLEX Antimicrobial (EPA Reg. No. 464-785). The news articles erroneously provided links to a different EPA Registration for SILVADUR TM (EPA Reg. No. 707-313),” said a statement fro the company.

The Knox County Health Department said employers who would like to place an order for the masks to provide to employees can request them on the KCHD website here.

