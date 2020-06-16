Advertisement

Knoxville Museum of Art to reopen in July

The Knoxville Museum of Art announced it will reopen July 1.
Knoxville Museum of Art
Knoxville Museum of Art(WVLT)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Museum of Art announced it will reopen July 1.

The museum, which closed on March 16 due to COVID-19, will open with limited hours and precautions to ensure the health and safety of visitors and museum staff.

“We’re very much looking forward to reopening our doors to the public,” said David Butler, KMA Executive Director. “Every possible effort is being made to ensure the safety of visitors and museum staff. We are pleased to announce that, thanks to the generosity of the many lenders to the exhibition, the run of Beauford Delaney and James Baldwin: Through the Unusual Door has been extended through October 25. The museum’s permanent flagship exhibitions--Higher Ground: A Century of the Visual Arts in East Tennessee and Currents: Recent Art from East Tennessee and Beyond—have been reinstalled and refreshed, so there’s a lot for museum visitors to see and enjoy. And we’ll continue to provide enriched content on our website and on social media.”

The museum will implement the following measures:

- The KMA will be open on a restricted schedule, Wednesday-Sunday 1-5 p.m. The museum will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. (The KMA will also be closed Saturday, July 4 for the Independence Day holiday.)

- Attendance will be limited to 25 visitors per hour and reservations will be required by signing up on www.eventbrite.com or www.knoxart.org.

- Visitors will access the museum via the June and Rob Heller Garden gate adjacent to the parking lot, enter the building on the lower level, and exit at street level (one-way route).

- Visitors will be asked to wear face coverings. Disposable masks will be available for visitors who need them.

- Cleaning and sanitizing in public areas will be greatly increased.

- Visitors will be asked to stay 6 feet apart.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Pigeon Forge Kroger employee dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Kroger confirmed an employee at its location in Pigeon Forge has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

WVLT News

Nashville stabbing suspect indicted on first-degree murder

Updated: 18 minutes ago
The man accused in a triple stabbing that killed two people in Nashville was indicted on multiple counts, including first-degree murder.

WVLT News

Fulton math teacher uses TikTok to reach students

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Tarwater
With teachers wrapping up the school year trying to reach their students online, this Fulton High School math teacher is turning to the app TikTok.

WVLT News

Knox County Election Commission seeking poll officials

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Officials are in need of workers for polling places as well as workers for the absentee ballot counting board.

Latest News

WVLT News

UT hosts virtual march celebrating Pride Month

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The University of Tennessee announced it will host a virtual march to celebrate Pride Month.

WVLT News

Trump signs executive order on police reform

Updated: 1 hour ago
Trump’s executive order would establish a database that tracks police officers with excessive use of force complaints in their records.

WVLT News

FCC calls hours-long T-Mobile service outage ‘unacceptable’

Updated: 1 hour ago
The company blamed an internet-traffic issue that caused problems with its network for the outage.

WVLT News

Trudeau says Canada, US extend border restrictions to July 21

Updated: 1 hour ago
The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April and May.

WVLT News

COVID-19 threatens production, safety in ‘salad bowl of the world’

Updated: 1 hour ago
The spread of the coronavirus has no boundaries, creating a very real risk to the food supply.

Forecast

Cut-off system keeps rain around through late week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
A cut-off low over western North Carolina will keep low rain and storm chances around through late week.