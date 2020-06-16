Knoxville Museum of Art to reopen in July

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Museum of Art announced it will reopen July 1.

The museum, which closed on March 16 due to COVID-19, will open with limited hours and precautions to ensure the health and safety of visitors and museum staff.

“We’re very much looking forward to reopening our doors to the public,” said David Butler, KMA Executive Director. “Every possible effort is being made to ensure the safety of visitors and museum staff. We are pleased to announce that, thanks to the generosity of the many lenders to the exhibition, the run of Beauford Delaney and James Baldwin: Through the Unusual Door has been extended through October 25. The museum’s permanent flagship exhibitions--Higher Ground: A Century of the Visual Arts in East Tennessee and Currents: Recent Art from East Tennessee and Beyond—have been reinstalled and refreshed, so there’s a lot for museum visitors to see and enjoy. And we’ll continue to provide enriched content on our website and on social media.”

The museum will implement the following measures:

- The KMA will be open on a restricted schedule, Wednesday-Sunday 1-5 p.m. The museum will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. (The KMA will also be closed Saturday, July 4 for the Independence Day holiday.)

- Attendance will be limited to 25 visitors per hour and reservations will be required by signing up on www.eventbrite.com or www.knoxart.org.

- Visitors will access the museum via the June and Rob Heller Garden gate adjacent to the parking lot, enter the building on the lower level, and exit at street level (one-way route).

- Visitors will be asked to wear face coverings. Disposable masks will be available for visitors who need them.

- Cleaning and sanitizing in public areas will be greatly increased.

- Visitors will be asked to stay 6 feet apart.

