Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

TOLEDO UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT

University of Toledo trustees name interim president

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The University of Toledo has named a temporary replacement for its outgoing president. The school’s board of trustees voted unanimously Monday to appoint Gregory Postel as interim president. He will be taking over from Sharon Gaber, who plans to leave next month to become chancellor at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Postel will begin his duties Wednesday, initially serving as a consultant and then assuming the interim president post once Gaber leaves. His contract calls for a $500,000 salary with an option for an incentive bonus not to exceed 20 percent of his compensation. Postel has been serving as a senior client partner for an organizational consulting firm.

HAMMOCK ACCIDENT

2 sisters killed when bricks fall on hammock at their home

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Two sisters were killed when they were trapped on a hammock by some falling bricks at their family’s home. Emergency responders found 14-year-old Scout Scaravilli and her 12-year-old sister, Chasey, trapped under a pile of bricks when they responded to their Cleveland Heights home around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. The girls were soon freed from the hammock and were taken to a hospital, but they were pronounced dead there a short time later. Authorities say the hammock was tied to a tree and the pillar, but it’s still not clear what caused the pillar to collapse. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

SUPREME COURT-LGBT RIGHTS

Supreme Court says gay, transgender workers protected by law

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he's accepting what he calls a “very powerful decision” by the Supreme Court backing workplace rights for gay, lesbian and transgender people. The court ruled 6-3 that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against LGBT workers. It's a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court. And it's expected to have a big impact for the estimated 8.1 million LGBT workers across the country because most states don’t protect them from workplace discrimination. Trump says the justices have ruled and “we live with their decision.”

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE

Bomb squad detonates package thrown at justice complex

CINCINNATI (AP) — The bomb squad has safely detonated a suspicious package that was thrown at the Hamilton County Justice Complex in Cincinnati. The sheriff’s office deployed the hazardous devices unit early Monday after the package was tossed over a concrete wall near an entrance. Officers evacuated the justice complex and closed surrounding streets. The bomb squad X-rayed the package and detonated it as a precaution. No one was injured.

AMERICA PROTESTS-CONFEDERATE GENERALS

US base namesakes include slaveholders, failed generals

CINCINNATI (AP) — As much as President Donald Trump enjoys talking about winning and winners, the Confederate generals he vows won't have their names removed from U.S. military bases weren't winners. They not only fought on the losing side of a rebellion, some weren’t even considered good generals. The 10 generals include some who made costly battlefield blunders; others mistreated captured Union soldiers, some were slaveholders and one was linked to the Ku Klux Klan after the war. Trump has dug in his heels on renaming, despite a push in Congress to do so.

AP-US-THEME-PARKS-REOPENING

Care-free days at theme parks giving way to virus safeguards

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Amusement parks around the U.S. are getting ready to welcome back visitors. But just like everywhere else, there will be plenty of changes to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Most will have temperature checks at their gates and limit how many people are allowed in each day. Big theme park operators including Disney and Six Flags will require all guests to wear masks. Some parks have done trial runs with employees to figure out social distancing on rides and plan on cutting down long lines. Disney’s Florida parks will open in July, but without parades, fireworks and character greetings.

POLICE SHOOTING-OHIO

Chief: Man who drove into officer shot twice, 21 shots fired

OREGON, Ohio (AP) — Police say two officers shot and seriously wounded a man in his vehicle outside an apartment complex in Ohio after they allege he drove into one officer who was trying to stop him from leaving. Oregon police said they were on another call when they were told a woman was being assaulted in the parking lot. Chief Mike Navarre said the man tried to leave and hit an officer with his car, and the two officers fired 21 times, hitting him twice. He was reported in serious but stable condition. The state Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

ROAD RAGE SHOOTING-CHILD INJURED

Police: 3 face charges in road rage shooting that hurt girl

Authorities say two men and a women face charges after what they call a road rage shooting in Ohio that left a 10-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the leg. Cincinnati police allege that one of the men fired a gun from a vehicle driven by the woman Friday afternoon, hitting the child, whose injuries weren't life-threatening. They are charged with felonious assault and another man faces weapon and drug counts. It’s unclear whether the defendants have attorneys; listed numbers for them couldn’t be found Saturday.

WOMAN STABBED-TEENS CHARGED

Teenage girl pleads in stabbing death of friend's mother

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A teenage girl has pleaded guilty in the stabbing death of her friend’s mother in Ohio last year. The Springfield News-Sun reports that the girl, who was 15 at the time of the May 2019 attack in New Carlisle, was charged with murder and attempted murder. She pleaded guilty to both counts Thursday in Clark County Common Pleas Court. She will be sentenced July 10. Her friend, who was 13 at the time of the slaying and is now 14, is awaiting trial as a juvenile. The older girl’s plea agreement calls on her to testify if the younger girl’s case goes to trial.

BOY FOUND IN POOL

Child pronounced dead after being found in family pool

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead after he was found in the pool of his family’s home in a suburb of Cincinnati. Emergency responders in Butler County were called to the Ross Township home at about 7:20 p.m. Friday after the boy was reported unresponsive. The child was flown to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Township police are investigating.