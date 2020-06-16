Advertisement

Learn line dancing online with O’Connor Senior Center

The O’Connor Senior Center is teaching line dancing live on Facebook to its members during the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Brittany Tarwater
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The O’Connor Senior Center is finding ways to connect to the community, promote social distancing and help people develop new skills.

The center is teaching line dancing live on Facebook to its members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We started doing this as an outreach for our seniors to engage those who are not able to come to the center right now, to provide a sense of normality to those who used to participate in line dancing and to hopefully find an entire new group of seniors who aren’t aware of what we do here and are looking for ways to stay active while at home,” said O’Connor Senior Center director Callie Terry.

Terry said the center is posting four videos per week and encourages seniors to engage as a way to stay active.

Beginner Line Dance: Hungry Heart by Bruce Springsteen

Posted by O'Connor Senior Center on Wednesday, June 10, 2020

“Typically, when people come to us, they are looking for ways to stay active socially and physically,” said Terry. “People are excited to see Claudia and the staff. Some are commenting on how it has helped them get more exercise and all are getting a good laugh at watching the staff try something new and just be there as a friendly face. It has also helped our staff! This time is hard on us as well. We miss the participants and this has been a great way for them to connect.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

