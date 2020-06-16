Louisiana doctors can recommend marijuana to treat any illness under new law

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLT/WAFB) - Under a new law, doctors in Louisiana can begin recommending marijuana to treat any condition.

WAFB reported that thousands of Louisiana residents will gain access to the state’s medical-marijuana program under a new expansion signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Starting in August, doctors in good standing with the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners can recommend marijuana to treat conditions they consider debilitating. The previous law said only licensed marijuana specialists could recommend the drug to treat one of 16 serious health conditions.

WAFB reported that patients will still have to pick up their medicine from one of nine licensed marijuana pharmacies in the state.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WAFB. All rights reserved.