Louisville protesters block traffic, hurl brick at media car

Demonstrations have been ongoing in Louisville, particularly in the downtown area, since May 28.
Demonstrations have been ongoing in Louisville, particularly in the downtown area, since May 28.(WAVE 3 News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville's interim police chief said some demonstrators in the city blocked traffic and threw a brick into a media car Monday night while police deployed pepper balls at them.

The statements came nearly three hours after the city’s police department warned residents to avoid the downtown area, and after a video posted on social media shows a brick being thrown into the window of a WLKY-TV camera crew’s car.

News outlets report some demonstrators created barricades on streets using road signs and rocks. WLKY-TV reports demonstrators were calling for three officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor to be charged.

