Advertisement

NASCAR moves All-Star race to Bristol, eyes 30,000 fans in stands

The recent spike of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina sparked the move to Bristol Motor Speedway.
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (WDBJ)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WVLT/AP) – NASCAR is set to allow up to 30,000 fans at the track in Bristol next month when it moves the All-Star race out of Charlotte Motor Speedway for just the second time in the history of the race.

If the expected attendance count holds, NASCAR would open to the largest gathering of sports fans in the United States in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic –– all while numbers in some states continue to spike.

NASCAR is set to brush off those concerns and open the gates in Tennessee. Bristol holds about 146,000 fans.

The recent spike of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina sparked the move to Bristol Motor Speedway. The race will remain on the July 15 date with a 7 p.m. start time.

“The NASCAR All-Star Race is an event known for making history, and we will enhance that legacy by hosting the event at Bristol Motor Speedway,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “While Charlotte will always be recognized as the birthplace and traditional home for the All-Star Race, the current data surrounding the pandemic in North Carolina makes Bristol a better option for fan access this summer.”

The race was originally scheduled for May 16 at Charlotte. It has been held at the track nearly every year since its inception in 1985. The 1986 race was run at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“We look forward to bringing this thrilling race to a short track for the first time, and we hope our fans enjoy this special event, under the lights,” said NASCAR Executive Vice President of Racing Development Steve O’Donnell.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

United Airlines to blacklist passengers who don’t wear masks

Updated: 10 minutes ago
United Airlines says it will start blacklisting passengers who refuse to wear face masks.

WVLT News

Man charged after crash kills Kentucky mothers, daughters

Updated: 11 minutes ago
A Missouri man has been charged with driving while intoxicated and causing the deaths of two Kentucky women and their 12-year-old daughters when his pickup truck slammed into their minivan as they were headed to a volleyball tournament.

WVLT News

WVLT Anchor Amanda Hara among 2020 Girl Talk Role Models

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Amanda Hara is among 10 role models for Girl Talk.

WVLT News

Feds to review cases into hanging deaths of 2 black men

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Federal authorities will review local investigations into the hanging deaths of two black men in Southern California to determine whether federal law was violated, officials said Monday.

Latest News

WVLT News

Teen connected to stabbing death of Tessa Majors sentenced to 18 months in custody

Updated: 50 minutes ago
A teenager involved in the stabbing death of Barnard student Tessa Majors, niece of Johnny Majors, in New York last December was sentenced to 18 months in custody of the Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) Monday.

WVLT News

Gatlinburg SkyBridge glass cracks, visitor says

Updated: 1 hour ago
The top layer of glass in the Gatlinburg SkyBridge has reportedly cracked.

WVLT News

Tennessee officials want mail voting appeal fast-tracked

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tennessee officials are seeking a fast-tracked decision by the state Supreme Court to block a judge’s order to offer absentee voting to all registered voters during the coronavirus pandemic.

WVLT News

Bill would increase penalties for illegal camping, graffiti

Updated: 3 hours ago
As protests continue to pop up across the nation over George Floyd’s death, Tennessee’s House is seeking to significantly increase penalties against demonstrators who violate certain state laws.

WVLT News

Commissioners agree to fund Monroe County animal shelter

Updated: 3 hours ago
Commissioners have agreed to fund the Monroe County animal shelter.

WVLT News

TVA union plans demonstration to ‘keep jobs local’

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Tennessee Valley Authority’s workers union plans to hold a demonstration on Tuesday to ‘keep jobs local’ during the pandemic.