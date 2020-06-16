Nashville stabbing suspect indicted on first-degree murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - The man accused in a triple stabbing that killed two people in Nashville was indicted on multiple counts, including first-degree murder, WTVF reported.

Michael Mosley, 23, was indicted by a Davidson County Grand Jury on counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault.

Mosley was arrested on Dec. 25, 2019, after being accused of stabbing and killing Clay Beathard and Paul Trapeni III and injuring A.J. Bethurum.

Bethurum, a University of Tennessee student, suffered injuries to his eye and arm.

The incident happened outside the Dogwood Bar in Nashville on Dec. 21, 2019.

Mosley’s lawyer said Mosley was acting in self-defense.

