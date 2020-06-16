Advertisement

NFL commissioner Goodell encourages team to sign Kaepernick

Roger Goodell would like to see Colin Kaepernick back in the NFL this season.
In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga. Kaepernick has been a leader in the fight for social justice by people of color not just in the football world or the sports world. Recent developments have raised his profile and, more significantly, reminded many of the sacrifices he has made while protesting social injustice and police brutality.
In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga. Kaepernick has been a leader in the fight for social justice by people of color not just in the football world or the sports world. Recent developments have raised his profile and, more significantly, reminded many of the sacrifices he has made while protesting social injustice and police brutality.(Source: AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AP) - Roger Goodell would like to see Colin Kaepernick back in the NFL this season.

The NFL commissioner said during ESPN's “The Return of Sports” special on Monday that he is encouraging teams to sign the 32-year old quarterback, who hasn't played the past three seasons. Kaepernick was with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 when he kneeled during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

“If he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s gonna take a team to make that decision. I welcome that, support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that," Goodell said during his interview with ESPN's Mike Greenberg.

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said last week that he received a call from another team about Kaepernick. Carroll and the Seahawks brought in Kaepernick for a workout in 2017 and had another planned in 2018 before it was canceled.

Goodell set up a tryout for Kaepernick in Atlanta last year for scouts of all 32 teams to attend, but it unraveled at the last moment due to lack of media access and what Kaepernick's representatives saw as an unusual liability waiver. Instead of the workout taking place at the Falcons' training complex, Kaepernick conducted an impromptu session at a high school in front of media and scouts from eight teams.

The NFL released a video on June 5 in which Goodell apologized for the league for not doing a good job of listening to concerns by players on racial inequality. Goodell though was roundly criticized for the apology not mentioning Kaepernick.

The video came out a day after many players released a video criticizing the league for not condemning racism following the May 25 death of George Floyd.

“We had spent time prior to that understanding all the frustration, fear and sadness. When the video came out on Thursday it was very powerful. It was appropriate for me to respond,” Goodell said. “We should have listened to our players earlier including Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid, Kenny Stills, Malcolm Jenkins and so many people really brought these issues to light.”

Atanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said Goodell’s video was a great step in the right direction.

“We all need to be on the same page and address some of the uncomfortable things that need addressed,” he said.

Goodell did not answer how the league would respond if President Donald Trump continued to criticize them if players kneeled for the National Anthem. Goodell also said that he wants to include Kaepernick’s voice on how the league should approach social issues.

“I hope we’re at a point now where everybody’s committed to making long-term, sustainable change,” Goodell said. “If his efforts are not on the field but continuing to work in this space, we welcome him to that table and to help us, guide us, help us make better decisions about the kinds of things that need to be done in the communities.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said when the league gathers at the Disney campus it would provide an opportunity for the league to do more to promote social and societal change -- especially since players, who will be confined to the campus, will have plenty of free time on their hands and with what’s expected to be a sizable media contingent present.

“How can we use our larger platform, the NBA together with our players, really to affect change?” Silver asked. “There’s an appropriate role, of course, for protests. There’s an appropriate role for those who choose not to engage in the game of basketball down in Florida. But ... for those who decide to come, together with the league, what are those things we can be doing?”

Another interesting point in what Silver said was the acknowledgement that some players may choose not to go to the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex for the restart of the season. A group of players, led by Kyrie Irving, has made it clear in recent days that they want their colleagues to think about the ramifications of playing at a time of racial and social unrest.

Portland guard Damian Lillard has been part of a protest and said he hopes that people realize “that the black community has had enough” when it comes to injustice. But he also said he plans to play, even though he expressed some reservations about how safe it will be from a health perspective.

“This is what we do. This is our job,” Lillard said. “And this is how we take care of our families. And this is my way of providing for communities and impacting my community. So to play the game I love, to resume the season, I guess it’s a risk I’m willing to take.”

Goodell, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and MLS commissioner Don Garber acknowledged there will be positive tests once their sports return, but that they are hoping to isolate those as quickly as possible along with aggressive use of contact tracing.

Monday's show began with baseball commissioner Rob Manfred casting some doubt on whether there will be games this season after a breakdown in talks with the players' union on salaries. Manfred said last week he was 100% certain games would be played.

“I’m not confident. I think there’s real risk; and as long as there’s no dialogue, that real risk is going to continue,” Manfred said. “The owners are 100% committed to getting baseball back on the field. Unfortunately, I can’t tell you that I’m 100% certain that’s going to happen.”

___

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this story.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

If you’re facing eviction during the pandemic, there are options

Updated: moments ago
|
By Casey Wheeless
Millions of Americans are worried about making their next rent or mortgage payment. How long are you protected from evicition? A financial expert breaks it down.

WVLT News

US pilot in fighter jet crash named; accident cause unclear

Updated: 48 minutes ago
The fighter pilot that died after crashing off the coast of northern England has been identified.

WVLT News

Black Lives Matter banner removed at US Embassy in Seoul

Updated: 51 minutes ago
A large Black Lives Matter banner was quietly removed from the U.S. Embassy building in South Korea's capital.

WVLT News

New execution dates set for federal inmates on death row

Updated: 54 minutes ago
he Justice Department has set new dates to begin executing federal death-row inmates.

WVLT News

China reimposes some travel restrictions amid fresh outbreak

Updated: 1 hour ago
Chinese authorities locked down a third neighborhood in Beijing on Tuesday.

Latest News

WVLT News

African nations seek scrutiny of US, others over racism

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the 47-member body two years ago.

WVLT News

PG&E to plead guilty to deaths from California wildfire

Updated: 1 hour ago
Pacific Gas & Electric is expected to plead guilty to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter.

WVLT News

Louisville protesters block traffic, hurl brick at media car

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
News outlets report some demonstrators created barricades on streets using road signs and rocks.

Forecast

Staying cooler, with spotty rain for parts of our area today

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
A system continues to spin rain into our area at times the rest of the week, keeping us cooler. The heat cranks back up starting this weekend.

WVLT News

KKK newspaper left on mixed family’s driveway: local sheriff investigates

Updated: 4 hours ago
The couple, who preferred to remain anonymous, says that only one of their neighbors received the same newspaper.