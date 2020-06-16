Officers rescue kidnapping victim while exchanging gunfire with suspect

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested Tuesday morning following a lengthy chase through several counties.

Stanford police say the chase began in Berea and involved an active kidnapping situation with an armed suspect.

Lincoln County Sheriff Curt Folger says the suspect, now identified as 54-year-old David Wilson, of Lexington, went through several counties before ending up on Highway 150 in Lincoln County, where he managed to avoid spike strips that were set out for him.

Kidnapping/chase/shooting overnight into this morning that started in Jessamine county and ended in a Stanford neighborhood. Sorting it all out and will have more at noon @WKYT pic.twitter.com/DQFBcWbN3T — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) June 16, 2020

Around 2:30 a.m., the sheriff says Wilson drove into the Forest Hills subdivision and onto a dead-end street. That’s where the sheriff says the suspect fired shots at police before running away.

Police say the officers returned fire as they got the kidnapping victim to safety, unharmed.

We’re told a total of about 30 rounds were exchanged, but no one was hit.

Police say Wilson ran again and tried to break into a home, but he was met by an armed homeowner, so he ran again.

Lincoln county man confronts intruder who just had shootout with police after chase through multiple counties. "He was partially through the window when I came in the doorway." More at 430 and 6 @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/XDGLOOYPcB — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) June 16, 2020

“Broke a window out in my basement, and I went into the doorway and pointed the gun at him, and he was partially in the house at that time, and he pulled back out and took off running,” said Bobby Johnson.

Police then set up a perimeter and began searching the area. The Stanford Police Department posted about the search on Facebook, warning people in the area to stay in their homes.

Police say around 7 a.m. they received a call about Wilson hiding in an unoccupied home under construction in the Indian Trails area. After a brief struggle, police say Wilson was taken into custody.

He is facing charges out of several counties. The Lincoln County arrest citation says he charged with DUI, fleeing or evading, wanton endangerment and burglary.

