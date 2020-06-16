OH Lottery
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
07-23-25-27-41-42, Kicker: 9-6-5-2-7-6
(seven, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven, forty-one, forty-two; Kicker: nine, six, five, two, seven, six)
Estimated jackpot: $1.6 million
25-28-32-47-48, Lucky Ball: 14
(twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
5-2-1
(five, two, one)
6-3-1
(six, three, one)
3-1-7-9
(three, one, seven, nine)
8-5-2-6
(eight, five, two, six)
2-4-8-0-2
(two, four, eight, zero, two)
7-0-8-4-8
(seven, zero, eight, four, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
04-08-13-23-31
(four, eight, thirteen, twenty-three, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000