OH--Ohio News Digest

Good afternoon. Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or APColumbus@ap.org. Ohio-PA-NJ News Editor Christina Paciolla can be reached at 215-561-1133 or cpaciolla@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ABSENTEE VOTING

COLUMBUS — Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose says federal funding has been secured to cover mailing absentee ballot applications to every registered voter in Ohio. Spending was approved Monday by the state Controlling Board and will cover mailings to all 7.8 million Ohioans registered. Requesting a ballot is the first step to voting by mail in the November election. Absentee ballot requests have been sent out in every Ohio general election since 2012. The difference this year is federal COVID-19 aid funds will cover the costs. LaRose was prohibited by lawmakers from mailing out the applications during Ohio’s primary. By Farnoush Amiri. SENT: 438 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-DIARY-LOVE AND PANDEMIC

CLEVELAND — The specters of loss have been constants during the pandemic. For one writer, COVID-19 has made it difficult to mourn his wife’s death in April after a prolonged struggle with cancer. Stay-at-home orders and worries about contracting the disease have interrupted all the norms meant to provide comfort after the death of a loved one. Questions from people about when they’ll be able to celebrate her life are unanswerable for now. Strangely, isolation in her final weeks provided an opportunity for intense expressions of love and care. By Mark Gillispir. SENT: 638 words, photos.

BRIEFS:

— HAMMOCK ACCIDENT — Two sisters were killed when they were trapped on a hammock by some falling bricks at their family’s home.

— FATAL FIRE-AKRON — An Ohio judge has declared a mistrial for a man accused of killing nine people in two separate arson fires.

— TOLEDO UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT — The University of Toledo has named a temporary replacement for its outgoing president.

SPORTS:

TEN—VIRUS OUTBREAK-US OPEN

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the U.S. Open tennis tournament will be held starting in late August without spectators as part of the state’s reopening from coronavirus lockdowns. The U.S. Tennis Association had decided to go forward with its marquee event, pending an OK from the state. By Howard Fendrich.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to APColumbus@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.