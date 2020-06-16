Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 16.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to apcolumbus@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Ohio and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 16 9:30 AM UK lawmakers question GOP Rep. Mike Turner on Huawei and 5G - 'The Security of 5G' evidence session - a virtual UK Parliament meeting hearing from Republican Rep. Mike Turner and Scowcroft Group Principal Franklin Miller * Follows calls for the UK Govt to follow the U.S. and take a stricter approach to Huawei in UK 5G networks

Weblinks: http://www.parliament.uk/business/committees/committees-a-z/commons-select/defence-committee/, https://twitter.com/CommonsDefence

Contacts: Defence Committee, +44 (0) 20 7219 5745

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 16 10:00 AM Ohio Ready for November Task Force meeting

Weblinks: http://www.sos.state.oh.us/, https://twitter.com/OhioSOSHusted

Contacts: Maggie Sheehan, Ohio Secretary of State, msheehan@ohiosecretaryofstate.gov, 1 301 997 6107

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 16 Huntington Bancshares: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.investquest.com/iq/h/hban/, https://twitter.com/Huntington_Bank

Contacts: Todd Beekman, Huntington BancsharesInvestor Relations, 1 614 480 3878

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 16 Cincinnati Financial Corp: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: https://cincinnatifinancialcorporation.gcs-web.com/news-releases?field_nir_news_date_value%5Bmin%5D=2018

Contacts: Stephanie Johnson, Cincinnati Financial Investor Relations, investor_inquiries@cinfin.com, 1 513 870 2768

--------------------

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 17 May Reports

Weblinks: http://www.progressive.com, https://twitter.com/Progressive

Contacts: Matt Downing, Progressive Corp Press, 1 440 395 4222

--------------------

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 18 Kroger Q1 2020 earnings - The Kroger Company Q1 2020 earnings, for the nation's largest grocery store chain

Weblinks: http://www.thekrogerco.com/, https://twitter.com/kroger

Contacts: Kristal Howard, Kroger Head of Media Relations, kristal.howard@kroger.com, 1 513 762 1304

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 18 10:00 AM Kroger Co: Q1 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://ir.kroger.com/event, https://twitter.com/Kroger

Contacts: Carin Fike, Kroger Co Investor Relations, carin.fike@kroger.com, 1 513 762 4969

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 18 Kroger Co: Q1 2020 Results

Weblinks: http://ir.kroger.com/event, https://twitter.com/Kroger

Contacts: Carin Fike, Kroger Co Investor Relations, carin.fike@kroger.com, 1 513 762 4969