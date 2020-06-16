Pellissippi student creates cleaning company during pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A college kid inspired by listening to audio books during the pandemic created his own business plan.

“It’s something I started about a month ago on a whim. Just wanted to make some money,” said Sam Shahid, the creator of Pristine Panther.

He’s a 20-year-old Pellissippi State student.

“There’s a lot of people losing their jobs right now. And I kind of wanted to make a job for myself," said Shahid.

He’s an aspiring business man.

“I thought everybody could use a clean home right now. And I wanted to make it on the cheaper side so I looked at other people’s rates, and I got a lower rate than other people," explained Shahid.

Shahid’s goal is to pay for his college tuition.

“I want to put the money toward my college education,” said Shahid.

He advertised for his company on Nextdoor, a social media forum for people who live nearby to post questions and ads.

“It takes a lot to clean a house from top to bottom, and you know people are busy so sometimes it’s nice to get a little outside help," said Matt Kothe.

Shahid’s goal is to meet people and grow his company.

“I hope other people will be inspired and try and start other small businesses," said Shahid.

His bank account is growing for his transfer to UT.

