Advertisement

Pigeon Forge Kroger employee dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

Kroger confirmed an employee at its location in Pigeon Forge has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
(WRDW)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kroger confirmed an employee at its location in Pigeon Forge has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to store representative Melissa Eads, the employee last worked on June 3.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our Kroger family members who worked at our Pigeon Forge store,” Eads said. “We are mourning along with the family during this extraordinarily difficult time. This associate was previously diagnosed with COVID-19.”

Eads added that the store was “making mental health and grief counselors available” to employees and that Kroger has “several measures in place at all stores to help protect associates and customers.” Those measures include cleaning, limiting capacity to 50 percent, plexiglass partitions at registers and counters, social distancing floor decals, and intercom announcements that promote social distancing and safety measures.

Eads said that store employees have their temperature checked when they report to work and that employees are required to wear masks at work.

“We continue to follow guidance from local, state, and federal agencies,” Eads said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Nashville stabbing suspect indicted on first-degree murder

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The man accused in a triple stabbing that killed two people in Nashville was indicted on multiple counts, including first-degree murder.

WVLT News

Fulton math teacher uses TikTok to reach students

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Tarwater
With teachers wrapping up the school year trying to reach their students online, this Fulton High School math teacher is turning to the app TikTok.

WVLT News

Knox County Election Commission seeking poll officials

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Officials are in need of workers for polling places as well as workers for the absentee ballot counting board.

WVLT News

Knoxville Museum of Art to reopen in July

Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Knoxville Museum of Art announced it will reopen July 1.

Latest News

WVLT News

UT hosts virtual march celebrating Pride Month

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The University of Tennessee announced it will host a virtual march to celebrate Pride Month.

WVLT News

Trump signs executive order on police reform

Updated: 1 hour ago
Trump’s executive order would establish a database that tracks police officers with excessive use of force complaints in their records.

WVLT News

FCC calls hours-long T-Mobile service outage ‘unacceptable’

Updated: 1 hour ago
The company blamed an internet-traffic issue that caused problems with its network for the outage.

WVLT News

Trudeau says Canada, US extend border restrictions to July 21

Updated: 1 hour ago
The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April and May.

WVLT News

COVID-19 threatens production, safety in ‘salad bowl of the world’

Updated: 1 hour ago
The spread of the coronavirus has no boundaries, creating a very real risk to the food supply.

Forecast

Cut-off system keeps rain around through late week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
A cut-off low over western North Carolina will keep low rain and storm chances around through late week.