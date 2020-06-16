Pigeon Forge Kroger employee dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kroger confirmed an employee at its location in Pigeon Forge has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to store representative Melissa Eads, the employee last worked on June 3.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our Kroger family members who worked at our Pigeon Forge store,” Eads said. “We are mourning along with the family during this extraordinarily difficult time. This associate was previously diagnosed with COVID-19.”

Eads added that the store was “making mental health and grief counselors available” to employees and that Kroger has “several measures in place at all stores to help protect associates and customers.” Those measures include cleaning, limiting capacity to 50 percent, plexiglass partitions at registers and counters, social distancing floor decals, and intercom announcements that promote social distancing and safety measures.

Eads said that store employees have their temperature checked when they report to work and that employees are required to wear masks at work.

“We continue to follow guidance from local, state, and federal agencies,” Eads said.

