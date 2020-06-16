Report: Tennessee among most stressed states

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A report leased in April 2020 claims Tennessee is among the top 15 most stressed states in the nation.

WalletHub released new information on stress among the 50 states, and Tennessee ranks 11th for the most stressed states, just behind Alaska and just before Georgia. Among the biggest factor related to stress was “health and safety,” according to the report.

Researchers used these factors: Work-Related Stress, Money-Related Stress, Family-Related Stress and Health- & Safety-Related Stress to develop the report.

The most stressed state in the U.S. was Louisiana, while the least was Minnesota.

