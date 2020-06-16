Rural Metro on scene of South Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Rural Metro is at the scene of a house fire in South Knoxville.

According to Rural Metro, units responded to a house fire at 8108 Chapman Highway around 4:00 p.m Tuesday.

Units are currently at the scene and no cause has been determined.

Knox Co. 8110 block Chapmn Hwy. working structure fire. Great team work to bring fire under control. #KFD #RMFD #SeymourVFD pic.twitter.com/Ymb8Jm0Xuh — Seymour VFD Alerts (@SeymourVFDAlert) June 16, 2020

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.