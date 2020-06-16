Rural Metro on scene of South Knoxville house fire
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Rural Metro is at the scene of a house fire in South Knoxville.
According to Rural Metro, units responded to a house fire at 8108 Chapman Highway around 4:00 p.m Tuesday.
Units are currently at the scene and no cause has been determined.
This is a developing story.
