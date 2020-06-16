Advertisement

Shake Shack ‘horrified’ NYC officers’ drinks may have had bleach

Police believe a solution used to clean the milkshake machines wasn’t fully cleared and may have gotten into the officers’ drinks.
The NYPD found no criminality by Shake Shack employees after officers got sick from milkshakes. Source: WPIX/CNN
The NYPD found no criminality by Shake Shack employees after officers got sick from milkshakes. Source: WPIX/CNN(Source: WPIX/CNN)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP/WPIX/CNN) — New York City police have determined there was no criminality by Shake Shack employees after three officers drank milkshakes believed to be contaminated with bleach.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted early Tuesday that the determination came after a thorough investigation.

Police believe a solution used to clean the milkshake machines wasn’t fully cleared and may have gotten into the officers’ drinks.

The New York Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association had said the officers stopped at a Shake Shack in Manhattan on Monday evening and determined a toxic substance had been added to their beverages.

The Detectives’ Endowment Association said the officers went to a hospital for treatment but weren’t seriously harmed. The officers have since been released from the hospital.

Shake Shack tweeted on Monday that they were “horrified” by the reports and were working with police.

The burger chain on Tuesday morning tweeted that they were “relieved to hear the officers are all okay” and were “working hard to get the full picture."

Copyright 2020 Associated Press and WPIX via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

First drug proves able to improve survival from COVID-19

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Researchers in England say they have the first evidence that a drug can improve COVID-19 survival.

WVLT News

Regal Cinemas will reopen theaters by July 10

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By David Sikes
Cineworld Group, the owner of Knoxville based Regal Cinemas, will begin reopening movie theaters July 10 following a three-month shutdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

WVLT News

If you’re facing eviction during the pandemic, there are options

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Casey Wheeless
Millions of Americans are worried about making their next rent or mortgage payment. How long are you protected from evicition? A financial expert breaks it down.

WVLT News

US pilot in fighter jet crash named; accident cause unclear

Updated: 2 hours ago
The fighter pilot that died after crashing off the coast of northern England has been identified.

Latest News

WVLT News

Black Lives Matter banner removed at US Embassy in Seoul

Updated: 2 hours ago
A large Black Lives Matter banner was quietly removed from the U.S. Embassy building in South Korea's capital.

WVLT News

New execution dates set for federal inmates on death row

Updated: 2 hours ago
he Justice Department has set new dates to begin executing federal death-row inmates.

WVLT News

China reimposes some travel restrictions amid fresh outbreak

Updated: 3 hours ago
Chinese authorities locked down a third neighborhood in Beijing on Tuesday.

WVLT News

African nations seek scrutiny of US, others over racism

Updated: 3 hours ago
President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the 47-member body two years ago.

WVLT News

PG&E to plead guilty to deaths from California wildfire

Updated: 3 hours ago
Pacific Gas & Electric is expected to plead guilty to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter.

WVLT News

Louisville protesters block traffic, hurl brick at media car

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
News outlets report some demonstrators created barricades on streets using road signs and rocks.