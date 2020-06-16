Southern Skies Music Festival reveals 2021 lineup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Dogwood Arts confirmed Ben Rector, The Dirty Guv’nahs, and The New Respects are officially confirmed for Southern Skies Music Festival 2021.

The event, produced by Dogwood Arts, was rescheduled to May 15, 2021, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The event was originally scheduled for May 16, 2020.

The festival will feature musical performances on two stages, food trucks, craft beer, wine, specialty cocktails and a Maker Mart.

“The team at Dogwood Arts, the Dirty Guv’nahs, and Born & Raised Productions look forward to celebrating with the entire Knoxville community in World’s Fair Park next spring,” Dogwood Arts said in a release. “Festival organizers are actively working to confirm the rest of the lineup.”

Festival passes are now on sale online. All 2020 tickets will be honored for the new date. All tickets purchased through Eventbrite prior to April 17, 2020 are eligible for a refund through June 30, 2020.

