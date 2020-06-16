Advertisement

Study: Uninsured, underinsured more likely to have severe COVID symptoms

2019 Novel Coronavirus (first detected in Wuhan, China) illustration provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
2019 Novel Coronavirus (first detected in Wuhan, China) illustration provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/AP)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Those who don’t have insurance or are underinsured are more likely to become severely ill if they get coronavirus, a new study says.

The research published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine found that more than 18 million Americans who are at an increased risk of a severe form of COVID-19 have little or no insurance.

That could cause them to delay care because of concerns over the cost.

The result could be more severe symptoms and a greater spread of the disease.

The authors of the study write that the underinsured or uninsured tend to be people of color, people who have limited family income and people who live in rural areas.

The same holds true for states with Medicaid expansion. In them, residents are 52% more likely to be inadequately insured when compared to people who live in states that had expanded Medicaid.

The study included researchers from Harvard Medical School, the City University of New York at Hunter College and the Cambridge Health Alliance.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Rural Metro on scene of South Knoxville house fire

Updated: moments ago
Rural Metro is at the scene of a house fire in South Knoxville.

WVLT News

Target announces Juneteenth as a company holiday

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Retail giant Target has announced it will make Juneteenth a company holiday.

WVLT News

TBI director, former Knoxville Police Chief attends White House executive order signing

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and previous Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch was in attendance as President Donald Trump signed an executive order in the White House Rose Garden Tuesday.

WVLT News

Learn line dancing online with O’Connor Senior Center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brittany Tarwater
The O’Connor Senior Center is teaching line dancing live on Facebook to its members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WVLT News

TDOC arrests former employee for ‘contraband scheme’

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tennessee Department of Corrections has made an arrest of its former employee for contraband interdiction.

Latest News

WVLT News

Virginia governor to propose Juneteenth as state holiday

Updated: 1 hour ago
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that he will propose making Juneteenth — a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. — an official holiday in a state that was once home to the capital of the Confederacy.

WVLT News

Hiker dies after cardiac event in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
A 67-year-old Virginia woman died after experiencing cardiac distress while hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains National park, the park service said Tuesday.

WVLT News

Police rescue family after dad drove with toddlers off cliff

Updated: 1 hours ago
A San Diego man is in police custody and his twin toddlers are in the hospital after he drove off a cliff in what police say was a suicide attempt.

WVLT News

Pigeon Forge Kroger employee dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kroger confirmed an employee at its location in Pigeon Forge has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

WVLT News

Nashville stabbing suspect indicted on first-degree murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
The man accused in a triple stabbing that killed two people in Nashville was indicted on multiple counts, including first-degree murder.

WVLT News

Fulton math teacher uses TikTok to reach students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brittany Tarwater
With teachers wrapping up the school year trying to reach their students online, this Fulton High School math teacher is turning to the app TikTok.