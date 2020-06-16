TBI director, former Knoxville Police Chief attends White House executive order signing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and previous Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch was in attendance as President Donald Trump signed an executive order in the White House Rose Garden Tuesday.

“As a member of the Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement, he’s been working with colleagues on examining ways to improve public safety and the culture of law enforcement,” said TBI on Twitter.

Rausch and Commission Chairman Phil Keith, Director of Community Oriented Policing Services, were named to the Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice in early 2020.

President Trump said under the new order chokeholds will be banned "except if an officer’s life is at risk.”

