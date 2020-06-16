Advertisement

TBI investigating McMinn County inmate death

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a McMinn County inmate.
(KNEP)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a McMinn County inmate.

WRCB reported that the TBI said the 49-year-old inmate, Angela Boe, was found unresponsive in her cell at the McMinn County Justice Center. She was reportedly taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Boe’s body has been transported to the Knox Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy.

According to the TBI, its agency was asked to investigate the inmate’s death on June 10 at the request of District General Steve Crump.

