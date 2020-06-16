Advertisement

TDOC arrests former employee for ‘contraband scheme’

The Tennessee Department of Corrections has made an arrest of a former employee for contraband interdiction.
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARTBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Corrections has arrested a former employee for contraband interdiction.

According to a release from the department, the arrest of former TDOC employee Kevin Wilson was made after an internal investigation “into a scheme to introduce contraband into the Morgan County Correctional Complex." Special Agents with TDOC and MCCX Internal Affairs Officers conducted a search of Wilson on June 11 after receiving a tip that he was dropping off packages for inmates.

The search led a K-9 to Wilson’s car. Officers said he admitted to bringing in multiple packages containing cell phones and marijuana.

Wilson was taken into custody by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department. The former employee was charged with possession, manufacture and sale of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and contraband in a penal institution.

“The introduction of contraband into one of our prisons by anyone is a felony offense and a threat to the safety of our team, the offenders we supervise and the public,” TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker said. “We remain committed to working with local law enforcement to vigorously prosecute anyone who attempts to bring in contraband whether it is an inmate, visitor or staff.

TDOC added that the introduction of contraband into a penal facility is “not only a threat to the safety and security of state facilities but it is also a violation of state law."

