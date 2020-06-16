Teen connected to stabbing death of Tessa Majors sentenced to 18 months in custody

(WVLT/CNN) - A teenager involved in the stabbing death of Barnard student Tessa Majors, niece of Johnny Majors, in New York last December was sentenced to 18 months in custody of the Administration for Children’s Services Monday.

CNN reported the now-14-year-old boy has been in custody since December and pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery earlier in June.

The New York Law Department, the entity handling the case, said the boy would serve a minimum six months in a limited secure facility. After that, he could be released at the discretion of ACS and monitored. His placement could extend until he is 18.

Last year, 18-year-old Majors was stabbed multiple times while walking through Manhattan’s Morningside Park.

At his plea hearing, the teen said he went to the park with two friends, intending to rob someone.

"After that, we saw Tessa Majors walking on the stairs inside the park. Rashaun went up to her and said something to her and Tessa yelled for help. Rashaun used the knife that I had handed to him to stab Tessa and I saw feathers coming out of her coat," he said.

The teenager was represented by an attorney with the Legal Aid Society.

“This plea to Robbery in the First Degree is consistent with our client’s limited role in this tragic event. He did not touch Ms. Majors or take any of her property. Furthermore, no DNA evidence exists linking him to the events,” Legal Aid’s statement said. “His acceptance of responsibility is an important first step; it provides an opportunity for this now 14-year-old to achieve a successful future.”

