Tenn. nursing homes, other long-term care facilities welcoming back visitors

Some facilities are either choosing to allow family and friends visitation while others are on stand-by.
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good news put a smile on Sylvia Smith’s face Monday as it was the first day Renaissance Terrace could get visits again for the first time in a-third of a year.

“It would be nice, because I’m sure a lot of people would enjoy coming up to visit different people,” Smith said.

Gov. Bill Lee gave similar facilities the green light to welcome back visitors as long as they follow strict guidelines.

"I’ve gotten so many texts and e-mails personally from my families this weekend, and I’ve been in tears of joy,” Administrator Pat Benn said.

Benn said Renaissance Terrace didn’t have a large turn out on the first day for visits, but the center is making changes from setting up tents to screening guests.

"We are excited and nervous, because we haven’t had a single case for staff or residence and we want to keep it that way as does everyone else,” Benn said.

The toughest decision she said was asking guests not to bring gifts or hug on loved ones.

Our families are amazing and have been cooperative," Benn said. "They’re really just so happy to see their families.”

Many facilities are still choosing not to move forward with allowing even limited visits. Some facilities told WVLT News they’re waiting for steady COVID-19 case counts in their counties to get detailed protocols from their corporate offices.

"And, then, a lot of places, like if they have skills facilities and assisted living [are] looking at all of that when they make a decision. But, like I said we’re a non-profit and our CEO is in the building,” Benn said.

Tennessee state records show 51 clusters of Covid-19 in long term care facilities since the pandemic started and 718 residents have tested positive; 132 of them have died.

