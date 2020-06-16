Advertisement

Tennessee Department of Education releases reopening toolkits

The department will release 26 reopening toolkits to support district plans for fall.
(WEAU)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Education released its first five reopening toolkits for districts on Monday.

The department will release 26 topic-specific resources to help guide school leaders in decision-making for re-openings this fall.

“These reopening toolkits represent an incredible amount of work done across our districts and the department to gather best practices, recommendations, and information that will help spur critical and creative thinking about how our state—and our nation—navigates a completely new era of education,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “We hope these toolkits provide our district and school leaders with considerations and guidance as they make the best local decisions for the upcoming school year.”

The department will continue to update the toolkits after releasing them to reflect district practices.

Read more about the first five toolkits on the TDOE website.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Tenn. nursing homes, other long-term care facilities welcoming back visitors

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Some facilities are either choosing to allow family and friend visitation while others are on stand-by.

WVLT News

United Airlines to blacklist passengers who don’t wear masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
United Airlines says it will start blacklisting passengers who refuse to wear face masks.

WVLT News

Man charged after crash kills Kentucky mothers, daughters

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Missouri man has been charged with driving while intoxicated and causing the deaths of two Kentucky women and their 12-year-old daughters when his pickup truck slammed into their minivan as they were headed to a volleyball tournament.

WVLT News

WVLT Anchor Amanda Hara among 2020 Girl Talk Role Models

Updated: 1 hours ago
Amanda Hara is among 10 role models for Girl Talk.

Latest News

WVLT News

NASCAR moves All-Star race to Bristol, eyes 30,000 fans in stands

Updated: 2 hours ago
The recent spike of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina sparked the move to Bristol Motor Speedway.

WVLT News

Feds to review cases into hanging deaths of 2 black men

Updated: 2 hours ago
Federal authorities will review local investigations into the hanging deaths of two black men in Southern California to determine whether federal law was violated, officials said Monday.

WVLT News

Teen connected to stabbing death of Tessa Majors sentenced to 18 months in custody

Updated: 2 hours ago
A teenager involved in the stabbing death of Barnard student Tessa Majors, niece of Johnny Majors, in New York last December was sentenced to 18 months in custody of the Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) Monday.

WVLT News

Gatlinburg SkyBridge glass cracks, visitor says

Updated: 2 hours ago
The top layer of glass in the Gatlinburg SkyBridge has reportedly cracked.

WVLT News

Tennessee officials want mail voting appeal fast-tracked

Updated: 5 hours ago
Tennessee officials are seeking a fast-tracked decision by the state Supreme Court to block a judge’s order to offer absentee voting to all registered voters during the coronavirus pandemic.

WVLT News

Bill would increase penalties for illegal camping, graffiti

Updated: 5 hours ago
As protests continue to pop up across the nation over George Floyd’s death, Tennessee’s House is seeking to significantly increase penalties against demonstrators who violate certain state laws.