Tennessee Department of Education releases reopening toolkits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Education released its first five reopening toolkits for districts on Monday.

The department will release 26 topic-specific resources to help guide school leaders in decision-making for re-openings this fall.

“These reopening toolkits represent an incredible amount of work done across our districts and the department to gather best practices, recommendations, and information that will help spur critical and creative thinking about how our state—and our nation—navigates a completely new era of education,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “We hope these toolkits provide our district and school leaders with considerations and guidance as they make the best local decisions for the upcoming school year.”

The department will continue to update the toolkits after releasing them to reflect district practices.

