Tennessee getting $11 million for Interstate 40 project

Tennessee’s Department of Transportation is receiving $11.2 million for installation of closed-circuit cameras and other devices along Interstate 40.
Traffic moves along I-85 in Atlanta, Georgia.<br /><br />Keywords: Traffic, Memorial Day, Travel, Interstate Highway, HOV Lane
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Department of Transportation is receiving $11.2 million for installation of closed-circuit cameras and other devices along Interstate 40, U.S. Rep. David Kustoff’s office said.

The West Tennessee Republican said in a statement Monday that the federal transportation grant will fund a project to install 143 miles (230 kilometers) of fiber optic communications in 10 counties that sit along a heavily traveled stretch of I-40 between Memphis and Nashville.

The project will include the deployment of closed-circuit TV cameras, dynamic message signs, road weather sensors, and other technology.

Included in the project are Fayette, Haywood, Madison, Henderson, Carroll, Decatur, Benton, Humphreys, Hickman and Dickson counties.

